DANVILLE - John Joseph Hoffman, 58, of Coal Township, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Shamokin, Sept. 13, 1962, a son of John K. and Helen (Clayberger) Hoffman.

He graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 1980.

In August 1983, in Irish Valley, he married his best friend, Kathy (Rebuck) Hoffman, who survives. Together they shared 37 years of marriage.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by his father, John Hoffman; two daughters, Kimberly Gallagher and her husband, Ryan, and Lisa Etzel and her husband, Kenny; four grandchildren, Jackson Gallagher, Madelyn Gallagher, Peyton Etzel and Lucas Etzel; a sister, Denise Pensyl; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his mother, John was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jim Pensyl.

HOFFMAN - John Joseph Hoffman, 58, of Coal Township. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.