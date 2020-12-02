FRACKVILLE - The Very Rev. Archpriest John Michael Fields, 70, of Frackville, entered into eternity Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

A son of the late John "Jack" Fields and Olga Uhryn Fields, John was born Feb. 19, 1950, in Butler Township.

He was survived by his sister, Diane M. Berkheiser and her husband, Dennis; a sister, MaryAnn Fields-Whyne; a nephew, Keith John Berkheiser and his wife, Shawn; three nieces, Kristen A. Berkheiser, Katharine A. Whyne and her husband, Chris, and Maria A. Whyne; a great-niece, Caroline G. Berkheiser; and a great-nephew, Wyatt "Jack" Berkheiser.

John began his extensive academic résumé at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, graduating magna cum laude with a dual degree in Russian studies and political science in 1972. He continued to Villanova University, in Villanova, graduating from The Charles Widger School of Law with his juris doctorate in 1975. Upon passing the bar exam, he began practicing law in Frackville, partnering with attorney Jack Thomas to form the Thomas and Fields Law Office.

Years later, John entered St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Catholic Seminary, in Washington, D.C., to begin his pursuit of religious studies. During this time, he entered The Catholic University of America, in Washington, at the School of Theology and Religious Studies, obtaining his master's degree of sacred theology from the university in 1986. During that year, he also completed coursework from Catholic University's School of Canon Law, receiving his doctorate of canon law.

On April 4, 1985, John was ordained to the diaconate at the Immaculate Conception Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral, in Philadelphia, by Metropolitan Archbishop Stephen Sulyk. A year later, on May 11, 1986, Deacon John was ordained to the Holy Priesthood, also in Philadelphia. On May 17, 1998, Archbishop Sulyk conferred upon Father John the honor and title of protopresbyter, or archpriest, for his dedicated work in the priesthood.

His pastoral and administrative work within the Archeparchy of Philadelphia was numerous and varied. Father John began his parish assignment as an assistant in 1988, at The Presentation of Our Lord parish in Lansdale. Later that year, he was named the administrator of the parish and at the neighboring St. Anne's Parish, in Warrington.

During his time, from 1988 through 2004, he oversaw the construction and rededication of two new churches and took pride in helping design both to emulate the traditional wooden church structures found in Ukraine. In 2003, Father John was named Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Church, in Frackville, his home parish, and also the neighboring St. John the Baptist Church, in Maizeville, until 2014. Finally, from 2013, until his passing, he was the director of communications with the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia.

Father John served in various and numerous ministries within the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy. Over the years, he was assistant editor and later, editor of The Way, the official newspaper of the Ukrainian Archeparchy, member of the Archeparchial Insurance Department, assistant finance officer, member of the Board of Directors of the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference of Bishops, spiritual director of the Holy Name Society in the South Anthracite Council, member of the Presbyteral Council, president of the Priests' Beneficial Fund, member of the Archeparchial Corporate Board, protopresbyter of the South Anthracite Protopresbyterate, director of Ascension Manor Nursing Facility, in Philadelphia, and vice chancellor of the Archeparchy.

Father John's civil involvement and achievements were likewise numerous and varied. He was a member and past Grand-Knight of the Frackville Knights of Columbus, a member of Frackville Rotary, member of Frackville Centennial Committee, previous member of the North Schuylkill School Board, during which he was instrumental in building the junior and senior high school in Fountain Springs.

He was also an active member of the Schuylkill County and Pennsylvania Bar Associations, former partner of Thomas and Fields Law Office in Frackville, instructor of religious studies at Cardinal Brennan Junior/Senior High School, in Fountain Springs, and a participant in the recent Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Trial being conducted by the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Father John was active in numerous other projects to benefit both the Borough of Frackville and Schuylkill County.

Father John sought also to enjoy life - he thoroughly enjoyed all things Disney, was an avid political spectator, possessed a particular love of firework displays and sharing his love and knowledge with his family, community and peers. His loss is tremendous to all who knew him.

In his communique to the Archeparchy on Friday, His Grace, Metropolitan Archbishop Borys Gudziak regretfully informed the bishops, clergy, religious and faithful that Father John passed away peacefully in his home. Metropolitan-Archbishop Borys called him "an ardent American and a proud carrier of the legacy of his Pennsylvania coal-mining homeland." Father John remained "hopeful" about the future: the future of the church, of the United States and of his ability to help make a better future for us all.

FIELDS - The Very Rev. Archpriest John Michael Fields, 70, of Frackville. Funeral services are as follows: At 11 a.m. Thursday the clergy of the South Anthracite Deanery and the priests of the Archeparchy will celebrate a panakhyda at St. Michael the Archangel Church, in Frackville. Father John will lie in repose at St. Michael's Church until 7 p.m. Thursday for those wishing to pay their respects. At 7 p.m., a priestly parastas will be celebrated by the bishops and clergy of the Archeparchy. Viewing will begin at 7 a.m. Friday, and Divine Liturgy funeral begins at 10 a.m. The main celebrant will be His Grace, the Most Rev. Borys Gudziak. Following the funeral Liturgy, interment will take place at the parish cemetery. At Father John's family request, in lieu of flowers or other offerings, that donations be made in his name to the St. Josaphat Seminary Endowment Fund, c/o Archbishop's Chancery, 810 N. Franklin St., Philadelphia 19123, as he was dedicated to the academics and study of those wishing to enter the priesthood. The viewing and all services are open to the public. All CDC COVID-19 regulations regarding masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced. Upon entering the church building, everyone is required to wear a face mask. All services will be livestreamed on St. Michael's parish Facebook page.