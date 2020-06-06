SHAMOKIN - John Michael "Mike" Petroski, 68, of Shamokin, went to heaven Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He demonstrated courage and patience in dealing with Alzheimer's disease.

Mike was born July 15, 1951, in Shamokin (Overlook). He spent most of his life in Northumberland County. Most recently he resided in Somerset County.

Mike was active with Special Olympics, The Arc, Suncom Industries and Boy Scouts. He enjoyed horseback riding, bowling, fishing, swimming, birding, photography, baseball, Knoebels Amusement Resort and summer camp. Most importantly, he enjoyed socializing, joking and loving people! He had charisma that most of us wish for, and gave joy and inspiration to his many caretakers.

Mike loved his siblings, and is survived by his brother, David Petroski and his wife, Joan, of Shamokin; and two sisters, Mary Rosser and her husband, Thomas, of Accident, Maryland, and Cynthia Schoomaker and her husband, Peter, of Tampa, Florida. Uncle Mike shared a lot of fun and love with his nieces and nephews, Melissa Petroski Bozza, Jennifer Petroski, David Petroski, Emily Rosser, Rosemary Rosser, Lara Schoomaker Winchester and Andrew Schoomaker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. Petroski and Pearl Gobora Petroski; and a brother, Kenneth Petroski.

A funeral Mass will take place at a later date to be announced.