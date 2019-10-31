SHAMOKIN - John "Jack" Olshefski, 67, of 421 W. Gowen St., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He resided in Shamokin since 1977 and prior to that he resided in Mount Carmel.

He was born April 2, 1952, at Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, California, a son of the late John and Marie (Smith) Olshefski.

John attended the former Our Mother of Consolation Grade School, Mount Carmel, and graduated from Mount Carmel Area High School.

On Sept. 2, 1977, he married the former Sharon Lasko, who survives. Their marriage was then blessed at the former St. Edward's Church in Shamokin.

John was employed at and retired from International Paper as a truck driver.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 42 years, Sharon Olshefski, are three children, Sherry, Danielle and Johnathan; five grandchildren, Chaz, Lewis, Travis, Logan and Brayden; and a sister, Rosemarie Miller.

OLSHEFSKI - John "Jack" Olshefski, 67, of 421 W. Gowen St., Shamokin. A religious service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki and Pastor Nathan Clark officiating. Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. The Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.