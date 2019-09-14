COAL TOWNSHIP - John P. Leiby, 56, of 505 Woodlawn Ave., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his residence.

He was born April 13, 1963, in Kulpmont, a son of the late Melvin and Rose (Buccanero) Leiby.

On April 14, 1984, in Salem United Church of Christ, Coal Township, he married Joan Montefusco, who survives.

John enjoyed football and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He liked working on cars and enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing.

John was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He would do anything and everything for his grandkids, whom he loved very much.

He will be dearly missed and loved by his family, which includes his wife, Joan; a son, Michael Leiby and his wife, Pamela, of Coal Township; two daughters, Dana Henz and her husband, Sean, of Coal Township, and Trisha Leiby, of Berwick; six grandchildren, Aaron, Nevaeh, Mason, Kaydence, Makenna and Amelia; three brothers, Bobby Leiby, of Pottsville, Mike Leiby, of Shamokin, and Jeff Leiby, of Danville; two sisters, Henrietta Hine, of Coal Township, and Stella Sheesley, of Shamokin; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Chaz Leiby.

LEIBY - John P. Leiby, 56, of 505 Woodlawn Ave., Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, with the Rev. Jean Eckrod officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.