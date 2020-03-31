SHAMOKIN - John "Jack" Paul Shingara Sr., of Shamokin, went to be with the lord on March 17, 2020, while surrounded by family and friends at his home.

Jack was born in Shamokin on June 4, 1955. He attended Line Mountain High School.

On July 21, 1973, Jack married Barbara Ann Gilligbauer (Shingara).

He followed tradition and went to work in the deep mines with family. Then, he continued his dreams and became an independent coal miner. He deep mined for 32 years then drove truck and excavated until his mining permits came. He then finished his career as a coal strip miner.

Jack enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, spending time at his cabin with family, friends, and his old cars.

Jack is survived by his wife Barbara; his daughter, Crystal and her husband, Eric Duncan; his son, John Shingara Jr.; his grandchildren, Destiny Duncan, Brittany and Walter Britton, Cecelia Duncan, Kamee and Ryan Hopta, Lauren Duncan, Cassie Esenwein, John Paul Shingara III and JoceLyn Shingara; his sisters, Ruth Sassaman, Hope Dunkelberger, Tanj Shingara, Faith Klinger and her husband Ken, Rachel Phillips and her husband Lee; his brother, Mark Shingara and his wife Cathy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephan and Barbara Shingara; and brothers, Stephen Jr. and Matthew Shingara.

SHINGARA - No funeral arrangements are being made at this time.