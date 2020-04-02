SHAMOKIN - John "Jack" Paul Shingara Sr., 64, of Shamokin, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 27, 2020, while surrounded by family and friends at his home.

Jack was born in Shamokin, June 4, 1955.

He attended Line Mountain High School.

On July 21, 1973, Jack married Barbara Ann Gilligbauer (Shingara).

He followed tradition and went to work in the deep mines with family. Then he continued his dreams and became an independent coal miner. He deep mined for 32 years then drove truck and excavated until his mining permits came. He finished his career as a coal strip miner.

Jack enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, spending time at his cabin with family, friends and his old cars.

Jack is survived by his wife, Barbara; his daughter, Crystal Duncan and her husband, Eric; his son, John Shingara Jr.; his grandchildren, Destiny Duncan, Brittany and Walter Britton, Cecelia Duncan, Kamee and Ryan Hopta, Lauren Duncan, Cassie Esenwein, John Paul Shingara III and JoceLynn Shingara; his sisters, Ruth Sassaman, Hope Dunkelberger, Tanj Shingara, Faith Klinger and her husband, Ken, Rachel Phillips and her husband, Lee; his brother, Mark Shingara and his wife, Cathy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Barbara Shingara; and brothers, Stephen Jr. and Matthew Shingara.

