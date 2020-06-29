KULPMONT- John Paul Topolski, 82, of 135 Vermont Drive, and formerly of Ranshaw, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Serenity Gardens.

John was born March 22, 1938, in Ranshaw, a son of the late John S. and Helen (Coveleski) Topolski. He resided in the Shamokin and Ranshaw area of Coal Township his entire life except for the time he served in the U.S. Navy.

He was a graduate of the Coal Township High School, Class of 1955.

John made a career in the U.S. Navy, having served for more than 20 years. He entered the U.S. Navy Aug. 9, 1955, from Baltimore, Maryland. He received training as a radioman and served as such advancing to radioman chief. His last duty assignment was at NavSuppAct, Philadelphia. He served a total of 20 years, 7 months, 14 days, and received an honorable discharge March 22, 1976.

He was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, in Shamokin.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and was a life member of the Brady Fire Co.

John is survived by three sisters and two brothers, Jeanette Burba, of Berlin, Maryland, Carol Topolski, of Ranshaw, Marcianne Lawrence, of Sunbury, Raymond Topolski, of Coal Township, and Colin Topolski and his wife, Diane, of Sunbury; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Chango, May 16, 2020.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with the arrangements.