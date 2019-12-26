COAL TOWNSHIP - John "Jack" Poponiak, 83, of 1333 W. Nelson St., passed away in the early morning Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Ashland, Nov. 2, 1936, a son of the late John and Julia (Wilhowy) Poponiak.

Jack graduated in 1954, from Kulpmont Area Joint High School.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army Nov. 1, 1959, and served with the HQ Co. 6th Armored Cavalry until his honorable discharge Oct. 17, 1965. He then served in the U.S. Army Reserves for many years.

On July 9, 1960, in St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Marion Heights, Jack married the former Sandra M. Cain. Sandy preceded him in death Feb. 3, 2012.

He worked for Ford Motor Co. in New Jersey and also as a coal miner at Poponiak Coal Co. He was also a self-employed mechanic, operating Cain's Garage in Shamokin for numerous years.

Jack was a parishioner at Patronage of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church, Marion Heights.

A local historian of all things Marion Heights, he was a proud member of the Marion Heights Fire Co. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed collecting coal mining memorabilia.

He is survived by three children, John Poponiak, of Coal Township, Darlene Straub, of Coal Township, and Mark Poponiak, of Ashland; four grandchildren, David and Stephen Straub and Julie and Mark Poponiak; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Angie and Joseph Malacavage, of Springfield, Virginia, and Claudia and Richard Jones, of Falls Church, Virginia; a niece; and two nephews.

POPONIAK - John "Jack" Poponiak, 83, of 1333 W. Nelson St., Coal Township. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 to 10:20 a.m. Monday at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Patronage of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church, Melrose Street, Marion Heights, with the Rev. Mykola Ivanov as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Marion Heights. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director. www.jameskelleyfh.com.