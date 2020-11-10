PALMYRA - John R. Balitchik, 50, of Palmyra, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center.

He was born in Shamokin, the son of Robert Balitchik and the late Rose Ann (Volanoski) Balitchik.

He is survived by his wife, Lara (Bruner) Balitchik, with whom he recently celebrated seven years of marriage.

John was a 1988 graduate of Mount Carmel High School. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Penn State University and worked as a corrections officer at SCI Camp Hill. John also worked part time as a parking lot supervisor at Hershey park for the last seven years.

In addition to his above achievements, John was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

John like to watch the Yankees and Cowboys play and he was into politics.

His love for all animals was clear to anyone who knew him. He will be missed by his dog and four cats.

In addition to his wife and father, John is survived by a stepson, Joshua Logan, of York; his stepmother, Sue Balitchik; a brother, Michael, of Kulpmont; and aunts and uncles, Ann Bressi, Betty and Bela Suranyi, John and Kathy Bowden, Jackie and Bernie Kaminsky, Esther and Jack Ballent, and their families.

BALITCHIK - John R. Balitchik, 50, of Palmyra, and formerly of the Mount Carmel area. A graveside service with full military and DOC honors will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. It is a private service for family only. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Palmyra. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local Humane Society. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com.