KULPMONT - John Robert "Brick" McCabe, 93, of 1100 Spruce St., passed away surrounded by his family after a short illness Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Shamokin on Jan. 6, 1926 and was a son of the late George and Adele (Stanker) McCabe. He spent most of his childhood living in the village of Strong, Mount Carmel Township.

John was a proud veteran of World War II. He served in the United States Navy Amphibious Forces, Pacific Theatre, aboard the USS Trousdale AK-79. He was a gunner on a landing craft that transported weapons, supplies, Marines and Army troops to enemy shores during amphibious operations.

After John was honorably discharged from Naval Service in 1946, he returned home to complete his senior year of high school. In 1947, he graduated from Mount Carmel Township High School, where he played football for the Golden Bears. After graduation, he attended Bloomsburg College.

John joined the Pennsylvania State Police in 1950. Upon graduation from the State Police Academy in Hershey, he was assigned to Troop H, patrolling the Harrisburg area. He was later assigned to state police headquarters in Harrisburg, where he spent most of his career, retiring in 1977 after 27 years of service.

On Nov. 22, 1951, John married Anna Marie Schultz, who preceded him in death in 2007. The couple resided in Colonial Park, Harrisburg, for more than 50 years.

John enjoyed spending time with his wife and best friend Anna Marie, entertaining friends and family at his cabin on Stoney Creek, Dauphin County, or his home in Colonial Park. The couple also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and visiting many European countries.

After retirement, John became famous among family and friends for his "happy hour," which started promptly at 3 p.m. daily. John was noted for being the only person in the neighborhood who annually celebrated Groundhog Day, which was one of his favorite holidays.

John returned to his coal region roots in 2007, moving to Roosevelt Court Senior Apartments, Kulpmont, where he made many friends and valued the time he spent with the residents, especially Luke, his brother-in-law, who always kept a watchful eye over him.

He was affectionately known as "Uncle Bob" or "Uncle Brick" to his many nieces and nephews, especially Barbara Schultz and Ron Stalcoskie, Helene and Jim Boylan, and Erin, Parvez and Flynn Lokhandwala. They cherished the time spent with him.

John was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars, Mount Carmel, and a life member of the Strong Fire Co.

John is survived by his sister, Lois Kemper, of Kulpmont; brother-in-law, Richard "Luke" Schultz; and nieces, nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Boylan, who passed away in March of 2019; and brothers-in-law, Jim "Duly" Boylan, John Kemper Sr., Kenneth Schultz, Thomas Schultz, Bernard Schultz, Raymond Schultz and Ronald Schultz.

MCCABE - John Robert "Brick" McCabe, 93, of 1100 Spruce St., Kulpmont. A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, in the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, with the nephew of the deceased, the Rev. John Kemper, officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Ralpho Township. A viewing will be held on 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Pennsylvania State Police Historical Center, 187 Hershey Park Drive, Hershey 17033. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.