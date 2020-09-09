1/
John Shupock
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - John Shupock, 90, of Port Charlotte, Florida, and formerly of Drexel Hill, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020.

He was born in Shamokin, a son of the late Thomas and Pearl Shupock. He was one of seven children. His siblings were Caroline, Pearl, Elenore, Thomas, Madeline and Charles.

He was a graduate of Shamokin High School, Class of 1948.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as machinist.

John was the loving husband of the late Ruth (Novick) Shupock; loving father of two sons, Mike McCabe and Frank (Donna) Shupock; beloved grandfather of Meghan, Kallie, Michael, Lisa and Rebekah; and seven great-grandchildren.

SHUPOCK - John Shupock, 90, of Port Charlotte, Florida, and formerly of Drexel Hill. Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service at 11 a.m. today at the Logan Funeral Home, 57 S. Eagle Road, Havertown, where friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today. Interment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Go to www.loganfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The News Item on Sep. 9, 2020.
