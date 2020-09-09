PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - John Shupock, 90, of Port Charlotte, Florida, and formerly of Drexel Hill, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020.

He was born in Shamokin, a son of the late Thomas and Pearl Shupock. He was one of seven children. His siblings were Caroline, Pearl, Elenore, Thomas, Madeline and Charles.

He was a graduate of Shamokin High School, Class of 1948.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as machinist.

John was the loving husband of the late Ruth (Novick) Shupock; loving father of two sons, Mike McCabe and Frank (Donna) Shupock; beloved grandfather of Meghan, Kallie, Michael, Lisa and Rebekah; and seven great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service at 11 a.m. today at the Logan Funeral Home, 57 S. Eagle Road, Havertown, where friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today. Interment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Go to www.loganfuneralhomes.com.