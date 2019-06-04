LEWISTOWN - John Summers "Pap Pap" Coutts, of Lewistown and formerly of Fairless Hills, passed away peacefully Monday, June 3, 2019, at his home.

John was born on March 24, 1924, in Sagon/Hickory Ridge, to the late George and Bessie (Malick) Coutts.

A veteran of World War II, John served in the U.S. Third Army 550th AAA AW Battalion from 1943 to 1945, seeing battle across Europe, including landing on the beaches of Normandy just days after D-Day.

During his time in the service, he earned the Good Conduct Medal, the American Defense Service Medal and the Europe-Africa-Middle East Campaign (with five stars). John would twice return to Normandy, both times voluntarily, to remember those with whom he served.

Prior to his service in the military, John enlisted in the Civilian Conservation Corps, working to develop and conserve the natural resources within this state. He spent a number of years working in the coal mines of Northumberland and Schuylkill counties.

Following a series of accidents in the mines, John moved his family to Fairless Hills and began working for U.S. Steel, from where he retired in 1986.

John was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. He provided for his family and, with his wife, worked to make sure that every need was met. He was extremely hard-working, even into his 95th year.

He loved to tease and would charm anyone he encountered with his quick wit and commentary on current events. Pap Pap was happiest when he got to shoot the breeze with an old friend or family member and, because he lived life to the fullest, he had many adventures to relive and reminisce about.

His family is so grateful for the time we had with him and for all of the happy memories that Pap Pap provided to us. He will be missed tremendously by all who knew him and loved him.

Surviving are his sons, John R. Coutts and wife, Joyce, of New Hope, and Jeffrey A. Coutts and wife, Karen, of Harleysville; daughters, Bette J. Trubl and husband, Mark, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Georgette M. O'Donnell and husband, Peter, of Lewistown; grandchildren, Timmie John, of East Canton, Ohio, Eric John and wife, Melissa, of Vail, Arizona, Jonathan Coutts and wife, Melissa, of Elizabeth, Colorado, Jaclyn Greiser and husband, Dan, of Doylestown, Kelly O'Donnell, of Harrisburg, Amy Roberti and husband, Vin, of Washington, D.C., Jeana Schutte and husband, George, of Parker, Colorado, Brian O'Donnell, of Houserville, and companion Laura DeAntonio, of State College, and Laura Coutts, of Harleysville; sisters, Emily Kahler, of Shamokin, and Peg Kahler, of Helfenstein; a brother, Larry "Hipper" Coutts, of Shamokin; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Mildred, who passed away in 2013.

###

COUTTS - John Summers "Pap Pap" Coutts, of Lewistown and formerly of Fairless Hills. Internment will be alongside his wife at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, at the convenience of the family. Hoenstine Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.