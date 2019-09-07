SHAMOKIN - John "Jack" W. May, 62, of 217 S. Sixth St., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Shamokin, Nov. 22, 1956, a son of the late John Robert and Ella (Whary) May.

He graduated from Shamokin High School.

He worked at Eastern Milk Producer in Sunbury, Wilson Testing Lab and Knoebels.

John is survived by a son, John S. May and his wife, Christine, of Shamokin; two granddaughters, Katlyn May and Hailee May; a grandson, John S. May Jr.; a sister, Betty Bielefeld and her husband, Dan, of New York; a lifelong companion, Linda Dobeck, of Shamokin, her daughter, Sarah Dobeck of Shamokin, and her three grandsons, Jerimiah Jashinskie, Daniel Dietz, and Mark Dobeck; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by a brother, Sam May.

MAY - John "Jack" W. May, 62, of 217 S. Sixth St., Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Paul Eby officiating, at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Burial will be held in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township, following the service. Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.