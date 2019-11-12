SHAMOKIN - John W. Sherman, 92, formerly of 35 N. Marshall St., passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Grandview Nursing Home, Danville.

He was born in Shamokin, Feb. 19, 1927, the son of the late George Francis and Margaret Mildred (Erdman) Sherman.

John attended Shamokin and Coal Township schools. He was an avid trout fisherman.

On Feb. 8, 1947, he married the late Anna Mae Ginter, to whom he was totally devoted. Together they shared 67 years of marriage.

John served as a medic in the Army during World War II in Germany and shared many stories with family and anyone who would listen.

After his time in the service, John worked at the Wool Mill, the Silk Mill, Cellulose (formerly Doll Paper Co.), and then worked as a machine operator for Sealed Air Corp.

John was a member of Trinity Evangelical Church of Shamokin.

John was musically talented. He could play many instruments, including the piano, guitar, banjo, mandolin accordion, and the harmonica, but coincidentally could not read a note of music. He played only by ear. John was also a talented tenor.

John is survived by three children, Maggie Reed and her husband, James, of Stillwater, Jaqueline Hughes and her husband, James, of Penns Creek, and John W. Sherman Jr. and his wife, Rene, of Spring Hill, Florida; 10 grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, four stepgreat-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by two sisters, June Caroline Sherman, and Betty Schlegel and her husband, Francis; and a brother, Francis Sherman.

SHERMAN - John W. Sherman, 92, of 35 N. Marshall St., Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at noon Friday, with the Rev. Scott Lyons officiating, at the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Burial will be held following the service in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon.