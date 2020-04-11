GIBSONIA - In this unprecedented dark and frightening time in our country, a very special bright light has gone out for the family and friends of John "Jack" Wislotsky. John, 87, who was formerly a longtime resident of Kulpmont, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at St. Barnabas Nursing Home, in Gibsonia.

He was born in Kulpmont, Oct. 15, 1932, a son of the late Andrew and Anna (Bogush) Wislotsky.

John was a graduate of Kulpmont High School and then went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Navy. His passion, commitment and sense of duty were evident whenever he spoke of his military time and experiences.

After his naval career ended, John continued training to become a very skilled, talented and much sought after electrician and worked alongside of his father and brother, Tom.

Aug. 13, 1960, was a day that John would always refer to as one of the most important days of his life, because it is the day that he married the love of his life, Irene Herko. They became husband and wife in Ss. Peter and Paul's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Mount Carmel.

Both John and Irene felt their greatest accomplishment in life is their Susan, the wonderful daughter they shared. Together, with their child, they created a love-filled happy home and life. The doors to the Wislotsky house were always open to their family and cherished friends and neighbors.

John was happiest when he was enjoying a delicious meal, prepared by his wife, at a table surrounded by loved ones. Outside, in the comfort of his backyard patio, he regaled his guests with colorful life stories and anecdotes and conversations about politics, sports and whatever topics that interested those he held dear. In the later years of his life, after a significant physical health challenge limited his speech, those who loved and adored John came to realize what his beloved grandson, Nicholas, so lovingly stated, he did not need words. John's facial expressions and gestures spoke a thousand words for him and his warm embrace and smile stayed with you long after you left his company.

For 58 years John and Irene lived a beautiful life and enjoyed a marriage that couples strive for, one filled with love, respect and endless commitment and passion for one another. In recent years, they moved to western Pennsylvania to be near their daughter Susan and her husband, John, and their family. Together they all enjoyed a new chapter in life and shared endless precious moments that will be cherished for a lifetime. John's beautiful, devoted bride preceded him in death Dec. 16, 2018. His smile was never the same after his beloved Irene left his side.

In addition to his wife, daughter and family, one of John's greatest passions was shooting. Throughout the years he earned many accolades for his favorite sport and will be remembered as a skilled marksman. John regularly spent his free time going to sportsman clubs, winning many notable awards, including being the PA State Champion in 1972 and 1975.

John was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul's Ukrainian Church in Mount Carmel, the IBEW and was also a lifetime member of the NRA, VFW and American Legion.

John is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Susan Hawkins and her husband, John, of Cranberry Township; a grandson, Nicholas Hawkins; a stepgrandson, Kyle Hawkins; a stepgranddaughter, Morgan Hawkins; a brother, Thomas Wislotsky and his wife, Jacqueline, of Kulpmont; a sister, Nadia Kopcho, of Fairless Hills; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Rachilla and her husband, Eddie, of New Jersey; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ronald Kopcho.

WISLOTSKY - John Wislotsky, 87, of Gibsonia. A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont 17834, John W. Minnig, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts are sent to , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Condolences for the family may be sent directly to Susan Hawkins, 701 Truth Lane, Cranberry Township, 16066 or go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.