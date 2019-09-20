NATALIE - Joseph Bressi, 72, of Natalie, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, surrounded by his family at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

He was born in Shamokin, Jan. 5, 1947, a son of the late Anthony Bressi and Bertha [Brennan) Bressi.

He graduated from Coal Township High School in 1965. He also attended Schuylkill Training and Technology Center where he studied electromechanics.

On May 2, 1970, he married the late Carol Mazuk.

Joe was formerly employed by JK Factory in Kulpmont, Sears, as a service technician, and for Rabbit Transit before retiring. He was also a former firefighter for Natalie Fire Co.

He was of Protestant faith.

His hobbies included woodworking, flea markets, auctions and watching sports. He was an avid Eagles and NASCAR fan. He also enjoyed vacationing in Rehoboth Beach.

Joe loved spending time with family, especially his grandson. He was a wonderful husband to Carol and a wonderful father and grandfather. We all will miss him dearly and his sense of humor.

Joseph is survived by a son, Matthew Bressi and his companion, Leanne Rosini, of Kulpmont; a daughter, Amy Smith and her husband, Robert, of Marion Heights; a grandson, Vaughn Smith, of Marion Heights; a sister, Delores Conner, of Plymouth Meeting; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; and a sister, Lorraine Bressi.

BRESSI - Joseph Bressi, 72, of Natalie. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday with Pastor Mike Sady of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 7 E. Sunbury St. Shamokin, officiating.