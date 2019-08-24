COAL TOWNSHIP - Joseph C. Maliszewski, 70, of Coal Township, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in the trauma unit at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, due to complications relating to Parkinson's disease.

He was born in Danville, March 19, 1949, a son of the late Frank and Josephine (Disori) Maliszewski, of Shamokin.

Joe served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam as a combat medic in the 14th Engineering Battalion. He went on to serve as a medic with the 3rd Battalion, 109th Infantry, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, headquartered in Milton, and culminated his military service by retiring as a heavy equipment operator from the 201st Red Horse Squadron, headquartered at Fort Indiantown Gap, as part of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. During his service with the Red Horse, Joe was deployed on many training and humanitarian missions in Europe and South, Central and North America.

As a civilian, Joe operated a construction trucking business and a coal hauling business. He also worked for the U.S. Postal Service and retired from Geisinger Medical Center. As Joe liked to say, "He didn't miss much."

Even though Joe traveled extensively, there was no place he liked more than his hometown of Shamokin.

He was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.

Joe is survived by his sisters, Marianne Halko and her husband, Joseph, of Elysburg, and Hedy Maliszewski, of Greensboro, North Carolina; his stepchildren, Mark Leshock, of Perkasie, Nichole Leshock, of Northumberland, Amber Sauers and her husband, Nathan, of Riverside, and Eric Leshock and his wife, Heather, of Shamokin; his stepgrandchildren, Madison, Collin, Taylor, Mason, Ameillia and Landon; and his sister-in-law, Joy Pensyl, of Coal Township.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Diane, who passed away Aug. 1, 2015.

MALISZEWSKI - Joseph C. Maliszewski, 70, of Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Interment with full military honors will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872, or any veterans organization of the donor's choice.