Joseph C. Petruskevich
AUBURN - Joseph C. Petruskevich, 90, passed away Tuesday, July 14, at his residence.

He was born in Mount Carmel on Sept. 8, 1929, a son of the late Frances I. (Socoloskie) and Joseph V. Petruskevich.

He was the widower of Judith Ann Petruskevich.

Joe was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School and then attended Mount Saint Mary's College in Maryland, where he received his bachelor's degree. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Huntington in the Mediterranean and Atlantic during the Korean War. He was formerly employed in banking in Philadelphia.

He is survived by his brother, Francis Petruskevich, of Marion Heights, and several nieces.

PETRUSKEVICH - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with Monsignor Edward Zemanik officiating. A viewing will be held prior from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. at the church. The family requests donations to St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend condolences visit, www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with the arrangements.



Published in The News Item on Jul. 16, 2020.
