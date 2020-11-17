1/
Joseph D. Emil Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ATLAS - Joseph D. Emil Sr., 89, of 351 W. Saylor St., passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his residence with family by his side.

He was born May 22, 1931, in Atlas, a son of the late Emilio and Josephine (Kraszewski) Emil.

Joseph was a 1949 graduate of Mount Carmel Township High School, Locust Gap. He attended Loyola Jesuit College and Wharton University, Philadelphia, where he earned his business accounting degree.

He worked as a hearing examiner for Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Board of Appeals and the Department of Revenue.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

On June 25, 1966, in Atlas, he married Yvonne Merena, who survives. Together they shared 54 years of marriage.

He was a member of St. Paul's Chapel, Atlas, and Union County Sportsman's Club.

Joseph was an avid hunter and fisherman. He and his wife traveled for 14 years all over the states, Canada and Alasksa, hunting and fishing together.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Yvonne Emil, of Atlas; a son, John Cupsta and his wife, Michele, of Valley View; a daughter, Colleen Kane and her husband, Frank, of Locust Gap; a son-in-law, Joe Begis; three grandsons, Jacob Begis, Joey Begis and Frank Kane Jr. and his wife, Debbie; three granddaughters, Amy Sadusky, Amber Melocheck and

her husband, Kevin "PJ", and Sara Cupsta; five great-grandsons, Gavin Begis, Liam Begis, Frank Kane III, Wesley Melocheck and Justin Klinger; eight great-granddaughters, Lexi Kane, Ashley Sadusky, Kayle Kane, Callie Melocheck, Faither Melocheck, Charlotte Melocheck, Summer Cupsta and Penelope Klinger; and a brother, John Emil.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Joseph Emil Jr.; two daughters, Judith Ann Emil (infant) and Bernadine Begis; and a brother, Emilio "Skinny" Emil.

EMIL - Joseph D. Emil Sr., 89, of 351 W. Saylor St., Atlas. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg, with the Rev. Francis Karwacki officiating. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc - Mount Carmel
27 North Vine Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
570-339-4110
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved