ATLAS - Joseph D. Emil Sr., 89, of 351 W. Saylor St., passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his residence with family by his side.

He was born May 22, 1931, in Atlas, a son of the late Emilio and Josephine (Kraszewski) Emil.

Joseph was a 1949 graduate of Mount Carmel Township High School, Locust Gap. He attended Loyola Jesuit College and Wharton University, Philadelphia, where he earned his business accounting degree.

He worked as a hearing examiner for Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Board of Appeals and the Department of Revenue.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

On June 25, 1966, in Atlas, he married Yvonne Merena, who survives. Together they shared 54 years of marriage.

He was a member of St. Paul's Chapel, Atlas, and Union County Sportsman's Club.

Joseph was an avid hunter and fisherman. He and his wife traveled for 14 years all over the states, Canada and Alasksa, hunting and fishing together.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Yvonne Emil, of Atlas; a son, John Cupsta and his wife, Michele, of Valley View; a daughter, Colleen Kane and her husband, Frank, of Locust Gap; a son-in-law, Joe Begis; three grandsons, Jacob Begis, Joey Begis and Frank Kane Jr. and his wife, Debbie; three granddaughters, Amy Sadusky, Amber Melocheck and

her husband, Kevin "PJ", and Sara Cupsta; five great-grandsons, Gavin Begis, Liam Begis, Frank Kane III, Wesley Melocheck and Justin Klinger; eight great-granddaughters, Lexi Kane, Ashley Sadusky, Kayle Kane, Callie Melocheck, Faither Melocheck, Charlotte Melocheck, Summer Cupsta and Penelope Klinger; and a brother, John Emil.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Joseph Emil Jr.; two daughters, Judith Ann Emil (infant) and Bernadine Begis; and a brother, Emilio "Skinny" Emil.

EMIL - Joseph D. Emil Sr., 89, of 351 W. Saylor St., Atlas. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg, with the Rev. Francis Karwacki officiating. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.