RINGTOWN - Joseph D. Tomtishen, 62, of Ringtown, passed away at his home Sunday, Sept. 1, surrounded by his loving family.

Joe was born Dec. 27, 1956, in Shamokin, to the late Joseph P. Tomtishen and his surviving mother, Dolores (Osinski) Tomtishen.

Joe worked for 39 years at Wenco/Jeld-Wen in Ringtown until his retirement in May of 2017. While there, he served as general manager and vice president.

Outside of his work, Joe was very involved in his community. He was an active member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Ringtown. He was a member of the church choir and a committee member of the annual block party, where he was famous for his "Hot Wings." He served many years on the finance committee for St. Mary's and was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 16072.

Joe also served as past president of the Arrowhead Rod & Gun Club, treasurer of the Ringtown Recreation Committee, past president of the Ringtown Valley Sporting Club and was a life member of the Polish American Fire Co. in Shenandoah. He was a coach for many years for the Ringtown Little League and Ringtown Teener League.

Joe loved the outdoors; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and golfing. Sports were a big part of his life, having been an avid fan of the Eagles, Phillies, Penn State, but, most of all, was a proud fan of the North Schuylkill Spartan football program. In his younger days, Joe found joy in playing the accordion and still loved listening to the polkas.

Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Louise Tomtishen; two sons, Joseph Tomtishen and his wife, Megan, of Ringtown, and Daniel Tomtishen, of Ringtown; a daughter, Anne Savka and her husband, Ryan, of Drums; a sister, Susan Polchin and her husband, Emil, of Mount Carmel; two nephews, Stephen Polchin, of Mount Carmel, and Christopher Polchin, of Exton; and a granddaughter, Gretchen, whom he adored and loved to babysit.

##

TOMTISHEN - Joseph D. Tomtishen, 62, of Ringtown. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mary's Church, 82 N. Center St, Ringtown, and again from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday. A Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday by the Rev. Dominic Pham. Burial will follow mass in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery, Ringtown. A Rosary service during the visitation will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, led by the Knights of Columbus Council 16072. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to St. Mary's Church, 84 N. Center St, Ringtown 17967, or to the Ringtown Recreation Committee. Both will be offered at the visitation. The Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc, 40 N. Jardin St, Shenandoah, have been entrusted with the arrangements. For further information, go to www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.