KULPMONT - Joseph D. Wanzie, 85, of Kulpmont, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center. His wife and two daughters holding his hands as he went peacefully to be with our Lord.

He was born Dec. 8, 1934, a son of the late Michael J. and Mary (Bartko) Wanzie.

Joe graduated from Kulpmont High School in 1952. He was a member of the 1951 Kulpmont High School undefeated football team.

He married the former Juliann B. Staniszewski on June 22, 1960. Together they shared 59 years of marriage.

Joe was the owner of Wanzie Distributors, a family business started by his father.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the honor guard.

He was a member of the Church of the Holy Angels, Holy Name Society, Kulpmont Lions Club, Kulpmont Jan Sobieski Club, West End Fire Co. and the Kulpmont American Legion. He was an avid golfer and bowler. Joe was very proud of his family and all their accomplishments.

Joe was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He was an icon of the community of Kulpmont. Joe offered a smile, joke and a beer to anyone who visited his home. He greeted all with a firm handshake or a hug.

Joe is survived by his wife, Juliann B. Wanzie; two daughters, Juliann W. Gombosi and her husband, Dr. Russell Gombosi, MD, of Cogan Station and Maribeth V. Mrozek and her husband, Raymond, of Kulpmont; four granddaughters, Elizabeth Gombosi, of Philadelphia, Dr. Emily Gombosi, DPM, of Allentown, Marissa Gombosi, of Harrisburg, Captain Christine Spiker, MD and her husband, Christopher, of North Carolina; a grandson, Alex Joseph Mrozek, of Kulpmont; brother-in-law, Joseph F. Staniszewski and his wife, Josephine, of Shamokin; sister-in-law, Linda Black; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Mary Wanzie; brother, Michael Wanzie and his wife Thelma; two sisters, Rita Makowski and her husband, Frank, and Sister Marie Michael Wanzie, SSJ; and a brother-in-law, William J. Staniszewski II.

###

WANZIE - Joseph D. Wanzie, 85, of Kulpmont. A Funeral Mass will be held at noon Saturday in the Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer officiating. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Viewing will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements are in care of the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, C. J. Lucas, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made the Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont 17834 or to the Sisters of St. Joseph, St. Joseph's Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown 19031. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.