SHAMOKIN – Joseph Donald Conrad, 82, of 716 Trevorton Road, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Hospital, Coal Township.

He was born in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, on April 2, 1937, a son of the late Donald and Eveline A (Ghezzi) Conrad.

He graduated from Shamokin High School in 1954.

Joseph was in the U.S. Navy, and worked at the Navy Depot in Mechanicsburg. He worked as a postman later in life.

Joseph is survived by a sister, Donna Reed and her husband, Kenneth J., of Danville; two nieces, Valerie Morton and her husband, Scott, of North Carolina, and Kimberly Braadt and her husband, Christopher, of New Troploi; a great-niece, Olivia; a great-nephew Aiden; and many cousins.

CONRAD - Joseph Donald Conrad, 82, of 716 Trevorton Road, Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Martin Kolos officiating, in the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m. Private burial will follow. To send condolences to the family, please to go www.farrowfh.com.