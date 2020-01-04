MOUNT CARMEL - Joseph F. Dugan, 72, of 315 S. Hickory St., passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

He was born in Danville, March 10, 1947, a son of the late Walter and Margaret (O'Gara) Dugan.

He was a graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School.

Joseph served in the U.S. Army from 1966 until 1968.

He was employed as a pipeline worker until his retirement.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, the Knights of Columbus Council 628, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 464 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2110, all of Mount Carmel.

Joseph enjoyed living life. He was an avid sail boater and motorcyclist.

Surviving are a grandson, Shawn Schreffler; two brothers, Thomas Dugan and his wife, Barbara, of Mount Carmel, and Richard Dugan, of Bensalem; two sisters, Sister Margaret (Pius) Dugan, IHM, of Lititz, and Anne Marie Bartol and her husband, Giles, of Shamokin; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Dugan.

Funeral services will be private and interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaverdale. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mt. Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.