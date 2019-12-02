BERWICK - Joseph F. Kutza, 82, of Berwick, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born Dec. 12, 1936, in Mount Carmel, the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Stanitski) Kutza.

A graduate of Mount Carmel High School, Class of 1954, he was employed as manager in the meat department at Weis Markets for 43 years.

Mr. Kutza was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Berwick, where he ushered for many years and served on the Pastoral Council.

He was a social member of the Lithuanian Club and the Anthracite Steam Fire Co.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Walter Kutza.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, the former Margaret Wagner; his son, Dr.

Joseph Kutza III and his wife, Martha, of Germantown, Maryland; his daughter, Christine Kutza and her companion, James "Jim" Slotterback, of Mount Carmel; his goddaughter, Heather J. McDaniel, and her companion, Jim Paterno; six grandchildren, Robert and his wife, Lyndsey, Joseph, Andrew, Avani, Jada and Alex; two great-grandchildren, Luke and Ethan; two brothers, Carl Kutza of Mount Carmel, and Thomas Kutza, and his wife, Herma, of Elysburg; and many nieces and nephews.

KUTZA - Joseph F. Kutza, 82, of Berwick. A visitation will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with a Mass of Christian Burial following at noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1730 Fowler Ave., Berwick, with the Very Rev. Francis J. Tamburro, his pastor, officiating as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Berwick. The family suggests donations be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1730 Fowler Ave., Berwick 18603. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Berwick. For additional information or to send online condolences, go to www.mayofh.com.