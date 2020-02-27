EAST DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Joseph Gard, 84, of East Deerfield Beach, Florida, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Florida.

He was born in Kulpmont, a son of the late Morris and Philomena (Bruno) Gard.

He was a 1953 graduate of the former Kulpmont High School.

Joe served his country in the Merchant Marines from 1953 until 1955.

He was on the 1952 undefeated Kulpmont football team. He was a manager of the Beacon Loan in Mount Carmel for 25 years, was one of the founders of the Mount Carmel Jets football team, was a life member of the Mount Carmel Elks and stayed involved in the community.

Joe moved to Florida in 1982, where he was a senior field marketing representative for Foremost Insurance until he retired in 1998.

Joe was a member of the former St. Peter's Church, in Mount Carmel, and was a member of the Church of Our Lady, Deerfield Beach, Florida.

He loved to golf, play pickleball and watching sports at all levels live and on TV.

Surviving are two sons, Joseph Gard and his wife, Mira, of Harrisburg, and James Gard and his wife, Tina, of Deerfield Beach, Florida; five grandchildren, Keith Gard and his wife, Lauren, of Camp Hill, Allyson Quinn and her husband, Brian, of Tampa, Florida, Marissa Beyer and her husband, Ben, of Fort Myers, Florida, Erica Gard, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Mario Gard, of Deerfield Beach, Florida; three great-granddaughters, Vanessa and Julia Beyer, of Fort Myers, Florida, and Lily Gard, of Camp Hill; three siblings, Anna Volushin, of Kulpmont, Nicholas Gard and his wife, Shirley, of Kulpmont, and Morris Gard and his wife, Linda, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Chester Gard.

A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, Marion Heights. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Mount Carmel Public Library, 30 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel 17851. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.