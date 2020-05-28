MOUNT CARMEL - Joseph J. Barnes, 67, of 417 E. Fifth St., passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Grandview Health and Rehabilitation, in Danville.He was born at the former Ashland State General Hospital, May 20, 1953, a son of the late Joseph and Julia (Rogust) Barnes.Joseph was a 1971 graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School and was also a graduate of the Bloomsburg State College.He had most recently been employed as a greeter at the Coal Township Walmart.Joseph was a member of the Holy Cross Orthodox Church, in Williamsport.He was an avid chess player and belonged to a chess club. His hobbies included slot cars, reading gun magazines and studying the Russian Orthodox faith.Surviving are a brother, Charles Barnes, of Mount Carmel; an aunt, Betty Burge, of Mount Carmel; and numerous cousins.BARNES - Joseph J. Barnes, 67, of 417 E. Fifth St., Mount Carmel. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Michael's Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township, with the the Rev. Seraphim Reynolds officiating. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help the family with funeral arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on May 28, 2020.