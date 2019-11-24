COAL TOWNSHIP - Joseph J. Mercury, 91, formerly of 1110 W. Arch St., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where he was a resident for the past three years.

He was born in Coal Township, March 10, 1928, a son of the late Jennie (Santilli) and Vincenzo Mercury.

Joe attended Coal Township schools.

He was married to Annabelle Mercury, who preceded him in death Jan. 28, 2000.

He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township.

In his younger years, Joe was a self-employed shoemaker with a shop on West Arch Street. He worked at Arrow Shirt Factory, Shamokin, and a few years as a laborer with construction Local 1180. He was also was employed as a court cryer for Judge Peter Krehel. He was the owner and operator of Shamokin Antiques.

Joe had a cottage in Weikert on Penns Creek for many years. He was an avid trout fisherman and enjoyed salmon fishing in New York.

Joe is survived by a stepson, Bill Pensyl; grandchildren, Dave, Douglas and Dean Leshock, Lisa Toms, Billy Pensyl, Maria and John Bressi; and good friends, Pat Myers and Jean Koty.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Kathleen Bressi; a sister, Lena Korzenaskie; and a brother, Anthony Mercury.

MERCURY - Joseph J. Mercury, 91, formerly of 1110 W. Arch St. A funeral service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Hope Church, 869 W. Chestnut St., Coal Township 17866. The family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.