Joseph J. Stankunas
GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey - Joseph J. Stankunas, 78, of 55 Harvard Ave., passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, New Jersey.

He was born April 25, 1942, in Coal Township, a son of the late Benjamin and Helen (Rokuskie) Stankunas.

He was a graduate of Coal Township High School.

Joseph was employed in the Navy Shipyard in Philadelphia as a machinist.

When he resided in Shamokin, Joseph was a member of the former St. Joseph Church, Coal Township, which is now Our Lady of Hope Church.

Joseph enlisted in the U.S. Army on March 16, 1962, in Harrisburg. During his enlistment, he served in the 5th Infantry Division, achieving the rank of corporal before receiving an honorable discharge March 19, 1965, in Fort Carson, Colorado.

Joseph was the last of his immediate family survived by only nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Benjamin, Michael, Margie, Elizabeth, Rosemarie and Betty.

STANKUNAS - Joseph J. Stankunas, 78, of Gloucester City, New Jersey. A viewing will be held Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Coal Township.



Published in The News Item on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home
120 S. Market St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 644-0417
