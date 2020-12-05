HARRISBURG - Joseph J. Tamanini, 94, of New Cumberland, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at The Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg. He was affectionately known as "Nunu" by his grandchildren and "Chippy" by his close friends and family.

He was born in Mount Carmel, June 22, 1926, a son of the late John B. and Linda (Augustine) Tamanini. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Victoria.

A U.S. Army veteran of World War II, Joseph was a retired bus driver from Capital Area Transit.

He was a member of St. Theresa Parish, American Legion and VFW posts, of New Cumberland, and had been active in youth sports supporting his children and grandchildren.

Joseph enjoyed singing and dancing with his wife, especially to Polka music, hunting and fishing with his son, gardening and making wine. One of his greatest passions was shooting pool either on his table in the basement or at the New Cumberland Senior Center where he captained the pool team for several years.

Joseph is survived by his children, Patricia M. Falk (Bill), of New Cumberland, Mary T. Keck (Mark), of Lewisberry, Rose Marie Weller (Chuck), of Camp Hill, and Joseph J. Tamanini (Jane), of Hampden Township; grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Lori, Alicia, Alyson and Nicholas; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Caroline Scicchitano, Eleanor Vytovich and Dolores Furca; and his brother, John "Midge" Tamanini.

TAMANINI - Joseph J. Tamanini, 94, of New Cumberland. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Parthemore Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, New Cumberland. Virus precautions will be followed. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Upper Allen Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to Ecumenical Retirement Community, https://ecumenicalretirement.org/ or St. Theresa Parish, https://www.sainttheresaparish.org/. For more information or to send messages of condolence, go to www.parthemore.com.