MOUNT CARMEL - Joseph Jatko, 94, of 303 S. Grape St., Mount Carmel, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

He was born in the Reliance patch outside of Mount Carmel April 24, 1924, he was a son of the late Michael and Anna (Trevitts) Jatko.

He graduated from Mount Carmel High School.

Joseph retired after working for 30 years as a forklift operator for the Keebler Baking Co. in Philadelphia.

He was a member of SS Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Mount Carmel and a past president of the Mount Carmel Sons of Poland. He was very active with the Ed Romance Chapter of the Sports Hall of Fame. Joe was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.

Surviving are two grandsons, Joseph Purcell Jr. and his wife, Sheryl, of Coal Township, and Brandon Purcell and his wife, Tara, of Coal Township; three great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Rachel and Sarah Purcell; five great-great grandchildren and nieces.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Purcell in 1987; and one brother, Michael Jatko in 2006.

JATKO - Joseph Jatko, 94, of 303 S. Grape St., Mount Carmel. Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at SS Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Mount Carmel. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to SS Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 131 N. Beech St., Mount Carmel 17851.