LEESPORT - Joseph John Alexander, 102, of Leesport, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Berks Heim Nursing Home.

Joe was born Oct. 21, 1917, to Peter Alexander and Jennie Korasa, in Kulpmont.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1943 to 1946, participated in action at Okinawa and the occupation of China in 1945-46, receiving a Good Conduct Medal and a Presidential Unit Citation for his service in Okinawa.

He married Helen Kushner, of Sagon, in 1947. Joe and Helen settled in Kulpmont.

Joe worked as a miner, car mechanic and heavy equipment operator during his working years. After Helen's passing in 1973, Joe relocated to Shamokin, Mount Carmel and out of state to live with his daughter in 2015, and finally returned to Pennsylvania in October.

Joe is survived by his children, Joseph Alexander, of Reading, Cynthia Sparkman, of Florida, and Linda Spitzler, of Florida; five grandchildren; four great-grand grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

ALEXANDER - Joseph John Alexander, 102, of Leesport. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Church of the Holy Angels, Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer as celebrant. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church Tuesday. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Mount Carmel, is in charge of arrangements. Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.