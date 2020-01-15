FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Joseph Mark Gutkowski, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and formerly of Coal Township, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in his home.

He was born Nov. 18, 1948, to Florian Gutkowski Sr. and the late Anna (Washelewski) Gutkowski.

After graduating from Shamokin Area High School in 1966, Joe attended the Williamsport School of Commerce. Upon graduation, he proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for three years in Korea and Panama. While serving his country, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter (Rifle M14) and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. Later, he successfully pursued a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Fort Lauderdale College.

In addition to his father, Joe is survived by his sister-in-law, Linda Lou Gutkowski, of West Cameron Township; a niece, Amy Zartman (Jeffrey) with daughters, Queenlyn and Brookelyn, of Dornsife; a nephew, Andrew Gutkowski (Melissa) with children, Josie and Viktor, of Lewisburg; cousins, Richard Dapra, of Shamokin, Marianne Peters (David), of Elysburg, and Patricia Valeyko (James), of Bluefield, Virginia; and several friends.

He was preceded in death by a companion, Margaret Maxwell; his mother, Anna Gutkowski; and his brother, Florian Gutkowski Jr.

GUTKOWSKI - Joseph Mark Gutkowski, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and formerly of Coal Township. A memorial service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 863 W. Chestnut St., Coal Township, with the Rev. Steven Frenier as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joe's memory to the Spreading Antlers Foundation - Swimming Pool Program, to honor Joe's passion for swimming. Interment at a later date will be private and at the convenience of the family.