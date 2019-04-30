The News Item

Joseph P. Miscavage Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph P. Miscavage Jr..
Obituary
Send Flowers

SHAMOKIN - Joseph P. Miscavage Jr., 71, of 244 W. Sunbury St., passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 17, 1948, Joseph was a son of the late Joseph and Antoinette (Brazinski) Miscavage. In 1961, he graduated from Wilkes-Barre Township High School, and joined the Navy after graduation.

In Shamokin on Sept. 14, 1971, he married Ruth Britton, who survives. Joseph worked as a machinist and mechanic for Norfolk Southern Railroad and Conrail. His friends called him 'Railroad Joe'.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Ruth Miscavage; a brother, Lawrence Miscavage, of Wilkes-Barre; a sister, Joice Siwalik, of Wilkes-Barre; three sons, Justin Miscavage and his wife, Lori, of Sunbury, Joe Miscavage and his wife, Jennifer, of Shamokin, and Carl Miscavage and his wife, Brenda, of Mount Carmel; 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Antoinette (Brazinski) Miscavage.

MISCAVAGE - Joseph P Miscavage Jr., 71, of 244 W. Sunbury St., Shamokin. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, in the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 West Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.
Published in The News Item on Apr. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.