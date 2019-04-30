SHAMOKIN - Joseph P. Miscavage Jr., 71, of 244 W. Sunbury St., passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 17, 1948, Joseph was a son of the late Joseph and Antoinette (Brazinski) Miscavage. In 1961, he graduated from Wilkes-Barre Township High School, and joined the Navy after graduation.

In Shamokin on Sept. 14, 1971, he married Ruth Britton, who survives. Joseph worked as a machinist and mechanic for Norfolk Southern Railroad and Conrail. His friends called him 'Railroad Joe'.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Ruth Miscavage; a brother, Lawrence Miscavage, of Wilkes-Barre; a sister, Joice Siwalik, of Wilkes-Barre; three sons, Justin Miscavage and his wife, Lori, of Sunbury, Joe Miscavage and his wife, Jennifer, of Shamokin, and Carl Miscavage and his wife, Brenda, of Mount Carmel; 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Antoinette (Brazinski) Miscavage.

MISCAVAGE - Joseph P Miscavage Jr., 71, of 244 W. Sunbury St., Shamokin. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, in the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 West Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.