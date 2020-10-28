1/
Joseph P. "Harry" Revinski
MOUNT CARMEL - Joseph P. "Harry" Revinski, 72, of Mount Carmel, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at home surrounded by his family

He was born in Mount Carmel, Feb. 3, 1948, a son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Troyan) Revinski.

He was married to his loving wife Linda Jelus Revinski for 47 years. He had two sons, Jason and Brett, who were the love of his life and I'm including Brett's wife, Jessica, as he loved her just as much. They each had their own interests that they did with their dad and he was referred to as a "co-pilot."

Joseph graduated from Mount Carmel Area High School in 1966.

He served his country and was proud of being a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam.

He loved making all the batter for our Christmas cookies and made the best pork chops you've ever tasted. He loved doing projects in the garage and gardening and our yard always looked beautiful.

In addition to his wife and sons and daughter-in-law, Joseph is survived by a sister, Dorothy Wallauer and her husband, Fred; and a sister-in-law, Karen Clark and her husband, Dave.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and a sister, Carol.

REVINSKI - Joseph P. "Harry" Revinski, 72, of Mount Carmel. Due to COVID-19, burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial Donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 S. Clark St., Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202, or American Cancer Society or Grace United Church of Christ, Mount Carmel. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements. Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor, Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director. Go to rothermelfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ROTHERMEL-HEIZENROTH FUNERAL SERVICES
120 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4960
