BREINIGSVILLE - Joseph P. Stanton Jr., 78, of Breinigsville, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospice. He was the husband of Sandra (Binder) Stanton.

He was born in Sunbury, a son of the late Joseph P. Sr., and Mary (Keihm) Stanton.

He was a construction project manager before retiring.

He was a member of Emmaus Lions Club and a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.

Joseph proudly served in the U.S. Navy.

Survivors included his wife, Sandra; a son, Joseph P. Stanton III and his wife, Jennifer; a daughter, Lisa Lightner and her husband, Dan; three grandchildren; a stepson, Andy Samuels; a stepdaughter, Cynthia Samuels Venkler and her husband, Danny; and two stepgrandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Marie (Dauksha) Stanton; and a granddaughter, Mary Stanton.

STANTON - Joseph P. Stanton Jr., 78, of Breinigsville. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 2320 Locust Gap Highway, Mount Carmel. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Joseph's memory may be made to Devereux Cares PTO, 600 Boot Road, Downingtown 19335.