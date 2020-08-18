1/
Joseph P. Stanton Jr.
BREINIGSVILLE - Joseph P. Stanton Jr., 78, of Breinigsville, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospice. He was the husband of Sandra (Binder) Stanton.

He was born in Sunbury, a son of the late Joseph P. Sr., and Mary (Keihm) Stanton.

He was a construction project manager before retiring.

He was a member of Emmaus Lions Club and a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.

Joseph proudly served in the U.S. Navy.

Survivors included his wife, Sandra; a son, Joseph P. Stanton III and his wife, Jennifer; a daughter, Lisa Lightner and her husband, Dan; three grandchildren; a stepson, Andy Samuels; a stepdaughter, Cynthia Samuels Venkler and her husband, Danny; and two stepgrandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Marie (Dauksha) Stanton; and a granddaughter, Mary Stanton.

STANTON - Joseph P. Stanton Jr., 78, of Breinigsville. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 2320 Locust Gap Highway, Mount Carmel. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Joseph's memory may be made to Devereux Cares PTO, 600 Boot Road, Downingtown 19335.



Published in The News Item on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
AUG
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

7 entries
August 18, 2020
I remember visiting Joe's mother and grandmother (Hattie Keihm) in their apartment on 2nd and Vine Sts. in Mt. Carmel. My grandmother (Hettie Delcamp) and I would visit. I know that Joe was the apple of his mother's eye.
Dotty Ford
Acquaintance
August 18, 2020
Dear Sandy, Cyndi and family, sending prayers and hugs for your loss.
Sincerely
Kathy Slane
kathy slane
Friend
August 18, 2020
Sandra, Cyndi, and family - I am so sorry for your loss. My heart is with you.
Tami Cohen
Friend
August 18, 2020
Sandy and your family,
So very sorry to hear of Joes passing. He will be missed by us. Always a great conversation when we got to see each other .Always loved his stories.. He is in a better place although we know how hard it is to give him up. Thoughts & prayers are with you & your family. If need anything let us know.
Carol Derr & Francis Gross Jr.
Friend
August 18, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
August 17, 2020
Pop Joe we will miss your smile, jokes, and stories. Rest In Peace as we shall never forget you.
Oliver
August 17, 2020
USN Veteran
