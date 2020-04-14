LANCASTER - Joseph R. Costello, 92, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Friday, April 3, 2020.

He was the husband of the late Elaine R. Brown Costello, who passed away in 2011. Born in Mount Carmel, he was the son of the late John and Angelina Urella Costello.

Joe had retired in 1975 from the RCA Corporation, working as a production analyst for 20 years. He also worked at varied locations of A&P Supermarkets and for 10 years for Wachovia Bank. In his "free time", Joe assisted his long-time friend, Bob Johnson, in catering Lancaster events and working at the concession stands at Stumpf Field during the Lancaster Red Roses baseball games. Following retirement, Joe worked for the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes and at the Manheim Auto Auction.

Joe was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, where he was a past member of the parish council and served as a Eucharistic minister, sexton and usher. Joe and Elaine were very active within the life of the parish including committee work on the annual "Blizzard Ball" and the Thanksgiving Day meals served to the public. Joe was also one of the founding members of the St. Anne Youth Baseball League that operated in the 1960s. Lancaster Catholic High School sports fans will remember Joe as the game day ticket seller.

For many years, Joe had a locker at the Rocky Springs Bowling Center where he participated in a number of leagues. In his younger days, Joe was an avid golfer, played softball, and coached youth sports.

When his playing days were over Joe was frequently found at the events of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Raised in Mount Carmel, Joe remained loyal to the Red Tornadoes and all things Coal Region throughout his life. He relished introducing himself to strangers and finding they had the Coal Region as a common life experience.

He was a third degree with the Knights of Columbus Council #867 , a member of American Legion Post 34, and the Hubley Social Club.

Joe was a US Navy veteran, serving during World War II and for 12 years in the Naval Reserves.

He is survived by his children: Keith J. married to Louise Costello of Havre de Grace, Maryland, Kerrie C. married to Steve Snavely of Lancaster, Karen E. Costello husband to the late Patrick of West Chester, Kathy E. married to Mark Freeman of Morristown, New Jersey, and Kristine C. married to T. Bradford Hampton of Brownstown; 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; his brother Anthony married to Joan Costello of Pleasanton, California, and his special "buddy" Barbara McCreary, Lititz. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Rose Hynoski, Phil, Samuel, John, Mary, and Angelina Costello, Theresa Ilg, and Lena Neary.

####

COSTELLO - A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a later time, for which an announcement will be published. Private interment services were in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to St. Anne's Catholic School, 108 E. Liberty St., Lancaster, PA 17602. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com