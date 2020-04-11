MARION HEIGHTS - Joseph R. Miriello, 72, of 307 Warsaw St., passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Danville, Oct. 1, 1947, a son of the late Charles and Caroline (Fisher) Miriello.

On Oct. 1, 1966, he married the former Anna Marie Yuskiewicz, the love of his life, who survives.

He was a hard-working man who had numerous jobs throughout his life. He worked as a milkman for Maurer's Dairy and Shimko's Dairy and was an auto mechanic for Miller's Auto Supply. He completed his ACT 120 certification and was a Marion Heights policeman and became the last police chief of Marion Heights. He completed his water and waste certification and was the Kulpmont-Marion Heights Sewer Authority Plant Manager for the last 25 years.

He was a member of Holy Angels Church and a lifetime member of Marion Heights Fire Co.

He loved spending time with his family and was happiest when he was surrounded by his wife, all of his children, grandchildren and his great-granddaughter. He especially loved watching his grandchildren play sports and his grandson's weightlifting competitions. He loved cars and going to car shows with his sons. He loved NASCAR and watching his grandson, Nate, race at Numidia Dragway.

He was one of the first kidney transplant recipients at Geisinger Medical Center.

In addition to his wife, Anna, he is survived by two sons, Charles Miriello and his wife, Linda, of Elysburg, and Joseph Miriello Jr. and his wife, Marcy, of Marion Heights; a daughter, Melissa Kuzo and her husband, Michael, of Marion Heights; two grandsons, Nathan Miriello and Logan Kuzo; five granddaughters, Megan Bonchack and her husband, Robert, Heather Miriello, Amanda Kuzo, Morgan Miriello and Myia Miriello; a great-granddaughter, Elliana Rose Piccurio, and another great-granddaughter on the way, Amelia Josephine Bonchack; two sisters, Rita Miriello, of Kulpmont, and Margaret Kancianic and her husband, Eugene, of Easton; a sister-in-law, Renate Miriello, of Marion Heights; his beloved dog, Thor; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Miriello, Samuel Miriello and his wife, Loretta, and Robert Miriello; and his two sisters, Charlotte Olear and Rosemary Britton and her husband, Walter.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont 17834, John W. Minnig, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation can be made to the American Kidney Fund at 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.