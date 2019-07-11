SHAMOKIN - Joseph W. Marinelli Jr., 79, of Shamokin and formerly of Atlas, passed away Monday morning, July 8, 2019, at his residence.

Joseph was the son of Joseph Sr. "Bep" and Lillian Marinelli, of Atlas.

Joseph formerly served in the U.S. Army and retired from the Mount Carmel School District after 25 years.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Shamokin; a sister, Ann Kline, of Mount Carmel; his loving children, Deborah Freeman, of Pine Grove, Linda Shiko, of Stonington, Lori Dobson, of Gowen City, Michael Snyder, of Waynesboro, and Angela Stutzcavage, of Kulpmont. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, along with a beloved pet, "Bad Boy."

Joseph was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, James and Robert.

MARINELLI - Joseph W. Marinelli Jr., 79, of Shamokin and formerly of Atlas. Due to prior arrangements with Science Care, there are no services planned at this time. A memorial service will be set for a future date. Please feel free to make donations to the in lieu of flowers, cards, etc.