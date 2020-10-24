1/
Josephine A. Carter
MILTON - Josephine A. Carter, 70, of Milton, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at her home.

She was born Sept. 26, 1950, in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Joseph and Irene (Thompson) Fox.

She was married to Arthur B. Carter. Together they celebrated 11 years of marriage until his death in 2008.

Josie was a graduate of Frankford High School, in Philadelphia, and was a caregiver working with Homestead.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, in Milton, where she enjoyed attending prayer meetings and church activities.

She also enjoyed crocheting, watching NCIS and spending time with her grandchildren.

Josie is survived by three daughters, Catherine Gibson and her husband, Adam, of Kendallville, Indiana, Sarah Simms and her husband, Lachlin, of Australia, and Leah Carter, of Sunbury; 10 grandchildren; three sisters, Bonnie Portlance, of Canada, Joan McCall, of South Carolina, and June Smith, of South Carolina; and son-in-law Brian Shipton and his wife, Stephanie.

CARTER - Josephine A. Carter, 70, of Milton. Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 316 Golf Course Road, Milton. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jamie Dries officiating. Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 24, 2020.
