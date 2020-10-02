SHAMOKIN - Josephine M. "Josie" Novack, 90, of Shamokin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at The Gardens at Orangeville.

Josie was born in Shamokin, Oct. 26, 1929, a daughter of the late Dominic and Concetta (Varano) Peronace. Josie lived in Shamokin all of her life.

She was a graduate of St. Edward's High School.

Josie was married in St. Edward Church, July 9, 1949, to Lawrence L. "Larry" Novack. They recently celebrated 71 years of marriage.

She worked as a sewing machine operator for the Arrow Shirt Co. until her retirement.

She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Church, in Coal Township.

Josie was famous for her Italian cooking and baking. She also enjoyed making pierogis for Our Lady of Hope Church for many years and for many years she cooked spaghetti dinners for the church. She also enjoyed going on trips to the casinos. Most recently, she enjoyed sitting on the back porch with her great-grandson, Crue. She was affectionately known by her family as "Mammie Jo."

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter, Donna M. Gotlob and her husband, James, of Sunbury; four granddaughters, Dawn Christiana and her companion, Brian Ranck, of Herndon, Kristy Jordan and her husband, Jon, of Selinsgrove, Lyndsey McElwee and her husband, Ron, of Shamokin, and Haley Derr and her husband, Andy, of Stonington; five great-grandchildren, Kylie Christiana, of Minersville, Nicolas Christiana, of U.S.M.C. Camp Lejuene, North Carolina, Sydney Jordan, Crue McElwee and Hattie Jo Derr; a daughter-in-law, Lori Novack, of Coal Township; four nieces; and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Lawrence E. "Larry" Novack; and five sisters, Mary Machinski, Catherine Buffett, Alvera Peronace, Rose Quarequio and Louise Zaleski.

NOVACK - Josephine M. "Josie" Novack, 90, of Shamokin. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the James Kelley Funeral Home, Arch and Maple streets, Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Hope Church, First and Chestnut streets, Coal Township, with the Rev. Stephen King as celebrant. Masks and social distancing are required. Burial will be in St. Edward's Cemetery. Relatives and friends attending the Mass are asked to meet at the church at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Josie's memory can be given to Our Lady of Hope Church. Arrangements and services are being handled by Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race Street, Sunbury.