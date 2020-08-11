DANVILLE - Josephine Stella Pollock, 83, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. A lifelong resident of Catawissa, Josephine lived at Grandview Health, in Danville, for the past four years.

She was born March 15, 1937, one of eight daughters born to Anthony and Anna Doraski. The family farmhouse was crowded but full of love.

She attended Catawissa schools and, in 1956, married Donald Pollock, another lifelong resident of Catawissa. As the years went by and the Doraski girls got married and had children, they loved getting together often for holidays, picnics and card games.

Josephine was a farm girl at heart and spent many hours canning the produce she and Donald grew and making her own clothes.

Josephine was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church, in Slabtown, her entire life.

She supported her family by working most of her life in various regional sewing factories until her retirement. She was known for her skills with a needle, repairing many garments for friends and family.

"Finny," as her loved ones called her, enjoyed nothing better than a good card game of "cinch," although she hated to lose. She was a first-class cook and baker and will long be remembered for making the world's best pierogies and chocolate chip cookies, as well chicken pot pie, rhubarb pie, poppy seed and cinnamon rolls, pecan tassies, potato salad and many other goodies she loved to share with others.

Josephine is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donald P. Pollock; a son, Thomas, and his wife, Sharlene, of Catawissa; a daughter, Marianne Turosky, and her husband, John, of Plymouth; a granddaughter, Ana; a grandson, John Daniel "JD"; four sisters, Eleanor Miller, Cookie Marks, Pat Abraczinskas and Lucy DeFelice; and numerous family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Theresa Welkom, Irene Lukus and Pearl Makowski.

POLLOCK - Josephine Stella Pollock, of Catawissa, and Danville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 304 Slabtown Road, Catawissa, with the Rev. Dennis Dalessandro as celebrant. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charitable organization of your choice. Family and friends may send online condolences to allenrhornefuneralhome.com. The Allen R. Horne Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 193 McIntyre Road, Catawissa, is handling arrangements.