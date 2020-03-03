CENTRALIA - Josephine Wondoloski, 91, a resident of the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community and a lifelong resident of Centralia, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born in Centralia on Feb. 13, 1929, and was a daughter of the late John and Catherine Comarnitsky.

Josephine was a graduate of the former Hubert Eicher High School in Centralia where she was the class valedictorian.

She was married n Oct. 3, 1953, in Shamokin, to John S. "Jack" Wondoloski, who preceded her in death on Nov. 23, 2015.

She had been employed at the former Yankee Plastics Factory in Ringtown for many years and then went on to work for the former Mt. Carmel Taxi.

Josephine was a member of the former St. Ignatius Parish in Centralia and now a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish. She also was a member of the Centralia American Legion Post No. 608 Auxiliary and the Wilburton Senior Citizens.

Josephine was a very artistic person. She enjoyed ceramics and was an avid quilter, coffee connoisseur, maker of pysanky eggs and was an award-winning maker of handcrafted pierogies.

Surviving are two sons, J. David Wondoloski and his wife, Patty, of Elysburg, and Joseph Wondoloski and his wife, Diane, of Bloomsburg; two daughters, Ann "Susie" Wexler and her husband, Geoffrey, of Buffalo, New York, and Karen Kiker and her husband, Ron, of Monroe, North Carolina; nine grandchildren, David, Alicia, Kayla and Nicholas Wondoloski, Alison Annoni, Gary Foulds, Elizabeth Kieser, and Rachel and Jack Kiker; four great-grandchildren, William and Michael Foulds, Ella Jo Wondoloski and Liam Annoni; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Thomas Wondoloski; one granddaughter, Kate Wondoloski; two sisters and four brothers.

###

WONDOLOSKI - Josephine Wondoloski, 91, a resident of the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community and a lifelong resident of Centralia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Ralpho Township. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel 17851. To leave a condolence to the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.