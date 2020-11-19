1/
Joshua Charles Kroh
LITITZ - Joshua Charles Kroh, 31, of Lititz, returned to his heavenly home Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, after a valiant battle with addiction. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle.

Joshua was born in Danville, July 11, 1989, a son of Beth Rovenolt and Jeff Kroh.

He graduated in 2007 from Warwick High School, in Lititz. He attended Thaddeus Stevens College for automotive technology and received his certification in welding.

Joshua was blessed with a large and loving family. He was kind, loyal and loved his family with a tender heart. He was a talented artist, able to freehand draw most anything that he put his mind to.

He was a jack of all trades, with the ability to fix or repair machines and vehicles. He was meticulous with his tools and took pride in his organization.

Joshua was funny and could make you laugh with his antics. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.

Joshua is survived by his mother and stepfather, Beth and Jeff Rovenolt; his father, Jeffrey Kroh; his sisters and brother, Sabrina and Natasha Rovenolt, Falynn Kroh and Dustin Kroh; grandparents, Margaret Conrad, Patricia Kroh and George and Patricia Rovenolt; 14 aunts and uncles; and 32 cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Richard Kroh; and maternal grandfather, Steven Conrad Sr.

KROH - Joshua Charles Kroh, 31, of Lititz. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, with the Rev. James O'Blaney as celebrant. Interment will follow at Witness Park, Rothsville and Pierson Road, Lititz. In lieu of flowers, make donations to The Gate House, https://gatehouse.org/donate/ or The RASE Project,https://raseproject.org/. To leave a condolence, go to SnyderFuneralHome.com.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
(717) 560-5100
