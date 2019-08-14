DALMATIA - On Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, Joy Melissa Martz, 32, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus, her assignment on Earth was complete. One moment she was surrounded by her family, and the next moment she was surrounded by the angels and breathed in air that was celestial. Best of all, she saw Jesus face to face. Nothing can be greater than that!

Joy was born Nov. 18, 1986, the youngest daughter of Don and Cindy Martz, of Dalmatia. Joy had beautiful big blue eyes with endless lashes and a never-ending sparkle. Joy was all things glitter... always wanting to show her sparkly clothing, nails or shoes. She loved music and dancing; her name fit her for her laughter was contagious. She loved horseback riding at EOS Therapeutic Riding Center with her special friend, Debby. She also loved going to parades, the beach and Disney.

Joy played Challenger softball at Shamokin and had the honor of playing with her team in the Little League World Series Challenger game at Williamsport. She attended hundreds of her sister and brother's sporting events, cheering them on while they played field hockey and basketball, cross country, wrestling and baseball.

Along with her parents, she is survived by her brother, Michael Martz and his wife, Crystal, and nieces, Alana and Candace Martz; her sister, Jill Yisrael and her husband, Yaacov, and nephews, Jahzy and Jaheem Yisrael; her paternal grandmother, Polly Martz; maternal grandparents, Donald and Shirley Hopple; and a loving circle of aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Harold J. Martz; and her aunt, Dianne Smeltz.

MARTZ - Joy Melissa Martz, 32, of Dalmatia. A celebration of Joy's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Community Church, Herndon. Her pastor, Douglas Weygand, will be officiating the service. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Stone Valley Cemetery, Dalmatia. A time of fellowship and refreshment will be held following the service in the church social hall. All friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Joy's memory to EOS Therapeutic Riding Center, 288 Dahl Road, Bloomsburg 17815 or Grace Community Church Land Fund, 1218 State Route 225, Herndon 17830. Arrangements have been made through the Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd, 118 S. Market St., Millersburg.