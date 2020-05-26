ELYSBURG - Joyce E. (Latsha) Griffiths, 66, of 10 Columbia Drive, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.She passed into her loving Savior's arms after having lost the battle from breast cancer since 2010.Born in Danville on Sept. 28, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Margaret (Conner) Latsha.She graduated from Southern Columbia High School in 1971.She worked for 16 years as a sales clerk for Rohrbach Gift Shop.On March 25, 1972, in Shamokin, she married Russell Griffiths, who preceded her in death in 2017.Joyce was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church in Shamokin.Joyce was on the first board of the Shamokin Area Christian Women's Club in 1983. She was faithful to her church, having sung in the junior and senior choirs, melody trio and quartet and singers. She was a typist for the church since 1970 and was president of the Ministry Council for the last several years.She helped in fundraisers, drove a van for Fullington Bus Co. for three years at Southern Columbia School District and worked at the funnel cake stand and did catering at Knoebels Amusement Resort.She sold home interiors, Usborne books and Princess House crystal.She loved to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, QVC and NASCAR.Joyce is survived by a son, Timothy Griffiths, of Elysburg; a sister, Gail Kline and her husband, Richard, of Selinsgrove; three brothers, Daniel Latsha and his wife, Susan, of Palm Harbor, Florida, Ronald Latsha, of Sunbury, and Kenneth Latsha and his wife, Holly, of Catawissa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to her husband and parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her in-laws, Donald and Lorraine Griffiths.GRIFFITHS - Joyce E. (Latsha) Griffiths, 66, of 10 Columbia Drive, Elysburg. Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.farrowfh.com.
Published in The News Item on May 26, 2020.