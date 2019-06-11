DORNSIFE - Juan R. Deitrick, 86, of Dornsife, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, surrounded by his family.

He was born Nov. 12, 1932, in Shamokin, a son of the late David and Bernetice (Gillespie) Deitrick.

On Dec. 31, 1956, he married the former M. Phyllis Crissinger, who preceded him in death July 9, 1990.

Following high school, Juan served in the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1955. He was very proud of his military service.

He retired on Jan. 1, 1995, from AMP Inc., Selinsgrove.

He attended Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene.

Juan enjoyed hunting. He also enjoyed rollerskating with his friends, which he had done well into his 70s.

He is survived by a son, Max Deitrick, of Harrisburg; a daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Micah Mosey, of Port Trevorton; three grandchildren, Taylor Deitrick, Derek Mosey and Elizabeth Mosey; his loving companion of almost 20 years, Pearl Stout, and her family; one brother, Carl Deitrick, of Shamokin; several sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Wayne; and daughter-in-law, Angela Deitrick.

DEITRICK - Juan R. Deitrick, 86, of Dornsife. Friends and family are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Charles Melton officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post 25 and the V.F.W. Post 6631, both of Selinsgrove. Burial will be private in Rebuck Wesleyan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Juan's honor to the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.