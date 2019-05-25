TREVORTON - Judith A. Heath, 76, of Trevorton, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.

She was born July 6, 1942, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Walter R. and Lena (Reeder) Heath.

Judy was a lifelong resident of Trevorton and a 1961 graduate of Trevorton High School.

Judy was employed at the former Creative Playthings, Herndon, the former Shroyer Dress Factory, Shamokin, and retired from Michael Foods, Klingerstown.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Trevorton, and the former Trevorton Senior Action Center.

She is survived by a sister, Barbara Reigle, of Sunbury; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Walter R. Heath Jr.; and two sisters, Linda J. Lenig and Wanda J. Heath.

